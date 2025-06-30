Ohio Public Schools Shifting Over 1,200 Students to Public Transit This Fall

Starting this fall, approximately 1,260 students from Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) will begin commuting on public transportation instead of riding the yellow school bus, reported WLWT News.

According to the article, last month, the CPS Board approved the proposal to transition more seventh and eighth-grade students to Metro Bus service by the beginning of the 2025-2026 school year. The board also approved adjusting school start times to 9 a.m. as part of the same recommendation.

A spokesperson for CPS said via the article that the move is expected to save $2.9 million annually. The yellow school bus service costs an average of $3,085 per student, while Metro costs approximately $364 per student.

According to the article, the decision is causing concerns among parents and community leaders, as many are uneasy about placing younger students on city buses along with the general public. This move comes after an 18-year-old student was shot and killed in April in Dayton, Ohio while waiting for a transit bus to take him to school.

CPS has reportedly partnered with the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA), which operates Metro, to handle student transportation. A spokesperson points out Metro has safely transported students for decades.

Chief communications and marketing officer for SORTA Brandy Jones said via the article that Metro has over 50 years of experience working with CSP to transport students. According to the article, 10,545 students rode Metro buses in the 2024-2025 school year, and 2,765 of them were seventh and eighth-grade students.

The ambassadors are reportedly trained to assist students with anything from finding after-school programs to helping them access food or tutoring. They’re also tasked with de-escalating conflicts and supporting students as they navigate the transit system.

