Massachusetts Student Struck, Killed by School Bus

A 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a Boston Public School bus in Boston Hyde Park neighborhood, reported WCVB 5 News.

The incident reportedly occurred April 28 around 2:42 p.m., when the boy, identified by his family as Lens Arthur, was coming home from school. Nathaniel Thomas, a witness at the scene, told local news reporters that he pulled up to his driveway and saw Arthur lying on the ground.

According to the news report, Arthur’s uncle confirmed that the boy lived in the neighborhood, attended Up Academy in Dorchester, and had traveled on the school bus that struck him just minutes before being hit by it.

The family told local news reporters that Arthur and his 11-year-old cousin were dropped off on Washington Street instead of their regular bus stop location on Glenwood Avenue.

The order of the events that led to Arthur being struck by the bus remains unclear. However, he reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital where he later died. The bus driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the authorities.

Other children who were on board the school bus at the time of the incident were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. It is unclear if any sustained physical injuries.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox told local news reporters an investigation is ongoing. Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

