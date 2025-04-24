Louisiana Student Struck and Killed by School Bus

A 6-year-old boy died from his injuries after he was hit by a school bus in New Orleans, Louisiana, reported 4WWL News.

The incident reportedly occurred the morning of April 10 when the student, identified as Mayson Richards, exited his mother’s car in attempt to board a school bus. However, he was struck by the bus that was transporting 27 passengers at the time of the incident. Richards was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries not long after. None of the passengers had any reported injuries.

According to the news report, family members at the scene were the ones who identified Richards. He was a student at KIPP Leadership charter school, and his death left his family and community devasted.

Police told local news reporters that the school bus driver, who was not identified in this writing, opened the door to pick up passengers, once everyone had boarded the doors closed and the driver began to drive forward while checking the side view mirrors. When the driver saw Richards’ mother run from her car and pick up Richards who was lying in the street, that’s when the driver realized the child had been hit by the bus.

Advertisement

Authorities say via the news report that the bus driver, who remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, did not see Richards running to the front of the bus due to his short height.

A representative of JJ Julien Transportation, the company that owns the school bus, told local news reporters that the driver was a “great driver” and has been with the company “for a while.” However, the driver has not been working since the crash.

Richard’s family opened a GoFundMe account to help alleviate the cost of the funeral.

Related: Missouri Student Struck, Killed By School Bus

Related: 8-Year-Old Struck, Killed by Vehicle After Exiting School Bus in Texas

Related: Girl, 8, Killed by School Bus in Mississippi

Related: Georgia Student Struck and Killed by Passing Vehicle