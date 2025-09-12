IC Bus Announces 2025-2026 Scholarship Recipients

LISLE, Ill.– IC Bus, LLC (IC Bus), the leader in student transportation solutions, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2025-2026 IC Bus Scholarship Program. This initiative, created in collaboration with the IC Bus® dealer network, underscores the company’s dedication to fostering a bright future in the communities where its employees live and work.

Each recipient of the program will receive a $5,000 scholarship to support their education expenses for the 2025-2026 school year.

This year, 14 exceptional students were selected to receive scholarships after a competitive application process. Among them, four students were recognized with special honors, exemplifying the values and legacy of the scholarship’s namesakes.

2025-2026 Scholarship Recipients

Harlow Hageness Scholarship:

· Isabelle Forde – Harlow’s Truck and Bus Sales, Bismarck, N.D.

Holly Hoglund Klein Scholarship:

· Livia Takanen – Ascendance Truck Center, Marshfield, Wis.

Richard Wolfington Sr. Scholarship:

· Damon Wright – Wolfington Body Co., Chester Springs, Pa.

Floyd Morris Scholarship:

· Christopher Shoemaker – White’s IC Bus, Greensboro, N.C.

General Scholarship Recipients:

· Ainsley Boyd – Southland Transportation Group, Birmingham, Ala.

· Aiden Herley – Midwest Transit Equipment, Whitestown, Ind.

· Loran Thieneman – Midwest Transit Equipment, Whitestown, Ind.

· Madison Ballard – Waters International Trucks, Columbus, Miss.

· Ava Lazzara – Leonard Bus Sales, Deposit, N.Y.

· Erica Wilson – Leonard Bus Sales, Deposit, N.Y.

· Max Clara – RWC Group, Huntington Park, Calif.

· Alex Rodriguez – Longhorn Bus Sales, Houston, Texas

· Sari Johnson – Rush Truck Centers, Salt Lake City, Utah

· Carter Reineke – Cornhusker International, Lincoln, Neb.

“We are incredibly proud to support these talented students through the IC Bus Scholarship Program,” said Charles Chilton, vice president and general manager of IC Bus. “Education is a powerful tool for shaping the future, and we are honored to play a role in the journeys of these exceptional young individuals. Congratulations to this year’s recipients—you represent the values, ambition, and potential that make our industry and our communities thrive.”

Since its inception, the IC Bus Scholarship Program has supported hundreds of students across the nation. By investing in education, the program has created a lasting impact on the lives of students, families, and communities.

The 2025-2026 scholarship cohort continues this proud tradition, paving the way for a new generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

