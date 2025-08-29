Under the Hood: School Bus ‘Smart’ Telematics Driving Fleet Improvements

Bibb County School District in central Georgia transports more than 10,000 students and maintains a fleet of 200 school buses. Every one of them is equipped with GPS hardware and onboard tablets that track vehicle location and metrics used to improve driver safety, engine idle time and on-time performance.

Telematics communicates data remotely to monitor and manage school bus assets. School bus fleet operators, like those at Bibb County, have been using telematics to manage vehicle locations, arrival and departure data, route optimization, student accountability and other important metrics and data. Increasingly, it is also measuring driver performance and school bus operational performance.

Mike Grandy is a solutions consultant manager with Plano, Texas based Tyler Technologies, a provider of integrated software and technology services for school buses, including those in Bibb County.

“Maintenance software does more than just track what’s going wrong. It helps you get ahead of problems before they cost you time and money,” said Grandy. “By pulling data from your fleet’s onboard systems, it can recommend exactly what needs attention and when.”

Grandy explained that telematics watch for engine fault codes in real time like overheating, misfires or diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) issues. When something serious pops up, it flags it right away so technicians can fix it before it leads to a breakdown or inspection failure. He explained Tyler’s system is not time-driven maintenance, but rather condition-based. Instead of relying on the calendar, the software looks at how much each vehicle is being driven and how it’s being used. It then recommends things like oil changes, brake service, or filter replacements based on real wear, not guesswork.

For example, by watching voltage levels and how the battery performs during startups, the system can spot signs of trouble early. If it sees that a battery isn’t holding a charge, it’ll send an alert before a driver gets stuck with a dead one, explained Grandy.

Charles Kriete, president and CEO of Zonar Systems, commented that the most frequent issues diagnostics tracked on school buses are emissions system faults, battery and electrical faults, cooling system alerts, fuel system faults and transmission faults.

“By surfacing these issues as they happen, we give maintenance teams the ability to address problems before they lead to roadside breakdowns or missed routes,” he said, adding one large school district reduced its road breakdowns by 27 percent in one year with Zonar FaultIQ.

Samsara’s platform is used for both condition-based maintenance and time-directed maintenance, said Mayank Nayar, the company’s principal product manager.

“Condition-based maintenance is where telematics truly excels,” he added. “However, we also see fleets using time-based maintenance for maintenance items like washing vehicles. Our platform helps manage schedules, send automated reminders and generate work orders, ensuring all routine checks are completed. This combined approach provides school bus fleets with a comprehensive maintenance strategy.”

Traditional and legacy means of maintenance management often entailed laborious documentation – on paper or entered manually. This demands time and effort to write everything and risks having critical information misread or mislabeled.

“Data shows that maintenance teams spend more than half of their time on paperwork and other manual tasks—not on the essential ‘wrench time’ needed to keep fleets healthy,” said Nayar. “The two most important elements of asset maintenance and repairs are preventative maintenance and visibility. With Samsara, school bus fleets have access to a variety of AI-powered preventative maintenance tools to keep their vehicles safe and in-service.”

Samsara recently released a new feature for drivers that helps simplify the vehicle inspection process by automatically converting inspection notes from voice to text. In turn, Nayar said managers can ensure reports are properly completed by viewing drivers walking around the buses and documenting the duration of the inspection and quality of the report photos.

It also flags diagnostic fault codes enriched with AI, alerting maintenance teams to potential issues like an engine or sensor problem often before a driver even notices. This allows for proactive fixes, avoiding disruptive roadside breakdowns and financial penalties.

Integrating with Route Planning and GPS Metrics

CalAmp provides connected intelligence solutions for school bus fleet operators, primarily focusing on tracking, monitoring and protecting mobile assets. Adam Ortlieb, the company’s senior product marketing manager, said many telematics customers use are maintenance management capabilities in conjunction with other functions such as routing and route planning.

“Typical use cases include performing vehicle inspections, generating and managing work orders, and capturing engine diagnostics information, malfunction indicator light alerts, and related data,” explained Ortlieb. “Typical recommendations generally center around likely malfunctions and steps drivers, and maintenance staff can take to manage current state, as well as performance related issues, potential safety issues and preventative maintenance.”

Meanwhile, Zach Moren, the sales engineering lead at Transfinder, noted that about 22 percent of their clients who use Transfinder routing software also use the company’s maintenance software. However, he noted that well below 50 percent of school districts are using fleet maintenance in general.

He noted that in terms of route planning, which reduces miles, the separate benefits of fleet maintenance are the cost differences between having a breakdown on a road versus inspections that catch issues and maintaining upkept vehicles.

He added that with the integration of AI, Transfinder is compiling data from each of its customers on students and ridership as well as vehicle mileage and age. “The two benefits of that is creating more efficient routes, but on the fleet side, it’s helping fleet managers move to predictive maintenance.

“Could your system say, hey, for the month of September, this is how many inspections we expect you to do. Vehicles are going to come in 27 times. You have the right parts, you have the right staff, things like that on hand, that could start to help you and give you a heads up,” he said of use cases, adding that already the technology helps with telematics such as temperature readings, parts and labor usage and time requirements. “And there’s a lot of information that we could start recommending on. These are how many parts you’re going to use this year.”

He continued, noting that with tariffs, costs are going to go up. “If I know about how many parts I need to use for the entire year, and I could buy it today rather than six months from now, it could be really, really beneficial,” he said.

Predictive maintenance could also help with inventory, as fleet managers might not want to keep a ton of supply on hand.

How fast could school bus operators move to predictive maintenance? Zonar’s Kriete said a five- to seven-year timeline is realistic for widespread adoption. Success, he added, depends on high-quality ECM data from a majority of the fleet.

“We’re already piloting predictive analytics in mixed-fleet environments, but industry-wide use will require consistent data capture across bus models and years,” he added.

Preventive maintenance measures remain a key attribute of the telematics software with CalAmp. But another use of the telematic software is to track driver performance and behavior to determine if driving behavior is out of order or having an influence on maintenance, safety and bus performance issues.

“Managing driver behavior is a crucial proactive step in preventative maintenance that can be overlooked,” said Ortlieb. “The CalAmp K-12 system, for example, automatically captures and consolidates speeding, aggressive driving, and idling data, and presents it in a scoring framework that simplifies coaching and supports reward systems. The direct result is helping transportation departments to minimize unnecessary wear-and-tear on tires and brakes and bypassing expensive repairs, downtime, accidents, and other potential safety issues.”

By consolidating accurate details such as odometer, engine hours, fault codes, lamp status, and battery data, Orlieb said the transportation management system streamlines manual data collection, eliminates human error and better informs planning and troubleshooting.

Grandy at Tyler added that an integrated fleet maintenance system provides many practical advantages, especially when trying to keep things running smoothly across a busy operation.

“It ties directly into your routing, GPS and vehicle data. You get a full picture of how each vehicle is being used and what it needs, all in one place,” he continued. “You can set up automated maintenance schedules based on real mileage or engine hours, not just guesswork. Plus, you can easily track work orders, parts and labor costs without juggling spreadsheets or paper logs. (Technicians) spend less time reacting and more time planning. Scheduling services and inspections becomes a lot more efficient, which helps reduce downtime and keeps your vehicles on the road.”

The beauty of integration with different telemetric parameters such as routing and vehicle maintenance is that each vehicle has a complete service history right at maintenance professionals’ fingertips, simplifying compliance, reporting and budgeting.

Grandy said that advanced fleet software should be comprehensive and “helps you stay ahead, cut out the chaos and keep your fleet running at its best.”

Taylor Ekbatani and Ryan Gray contributed to this report.