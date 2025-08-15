Georgia Middle School Student Wins National School Bus Safety Poster Contest

The National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT) announced Minakshi Chilagani, a student at River Trail Middle School in Johns Creek, Georgia, is the overall national winner of the 2024–2025 National School Bus Safety Poster Contest.

The poster contest, organized annually by NAPT, is a long-standing tradition that encourages students to engage creatively with school bus safety messaging. It not only promotes awareness but empowers students to become ambassadors for safe school transportation in their communities.

Chilagani’s detailed artwork was chosen from student entries across the country in five different grade groups. Her poster will be featured nationwide during National School Bus Safety Week, happening Oct. 20–24, 2025. This year’s theme, “Safety First – Safety Always,” really comes through in her creative take on how to stay safe both on the bus and around it.

The winning poster was praised for illustrating core safety messages such as the importance of situational awareness, listening to the school bus driver, lining up properly while awaiting to board, staying seated during the ride, and avoiding the “most dangerous danger zone” around the bus.

In addition to NAPT, the panel of judges included the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, and the National School Transportation Association. Each entry was evaluated based on safety impact, originality, artistic quality, and visual effectiveness.

Other students from across the country were also recognized as divisional winners in their respective grade categories. Among the younger divisions, Skylar Roque from Smyrna Elementary in Georgia took first place for grades K–2. Harshini Lingam Muhilan from Unity Charter School in Morristown, New Jersey, won first place in grades 3–5. Chilagani also placed first in her own category, grades 6–8. In the Special Education division, first place went to Jace Reeves from Feagin Mill Middle School in Warner Robins, Georgia. Emma Machiski from Shenendehowa Central School District in Clifton Park, New York, won first place in the Computer-Aided Drawing division.

Looking ahead, the theme for the 2025–2026 contest will be “Safe Rides, Everyday Heroes.” Students may begin submitting entries between Nov. 2, 2025, and April 3, 2026. Full contest rules and submission information are available here.

