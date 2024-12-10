New York Middle Schooler Wins Annual Poster Contest

Melissa Yang, a student at Bethlehem Central Middle School was the winner of the 2023-2024 National School Bus Safety Poster Contest.

The theme this year was “Driving Safely into the Future”, and the National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT) released a statement on Oct. 22 expressing their thoughts on Yang’s artwork.

“Yang’s artwork skillfully captures this theme by creatively conveying an important message intended to motivate and educate the educational community. Yang emphasizes the importance of following school bus safety protocols to guarantee a thriving future for any school community. She also illustrates the past, highlighting a longstanding commitment to school bus safety over the years”

NAPT states that the poster contest is judged on safety impact, originality, artistic qualities and visual impact.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Bethlehem Central School District released a statement announcing it will be participating in the 2025 NYAPT School Bus Safety Poster Contest.

Posters may be submitted under five categories:

Division 1: Grades K-2

Division 2: Grades 3-5

Division 3: Grades 6-8

Division 4: Special Education

Division 5: CAD (Computer Aided Drawing)

Division 6: Driver, Monitor and Attendant

All posters must first be submitted to and judged by the Bethlehem Central Transportation Department. A winning poster will be chosen from each division and will then be entered into the State Contest and sent to the NYAPT office. The final day for submissions will be Feb. 17, 2025.

According to NYAPT the theme for the 2024-2025 contest will be “Safety First- Safety Always”. Posters judged and selected by each chapter for entry into the State Contest must be received by the NYAPT office on or before March 1, 2025.

Related: Gallery: National School Bus Safety Week 2024

Related: (STN Podcast E237) Lives in Our Hands: Danger Zone Safety, Rising Star Talks Driver Training

Related: WATCH: South Carolina School District Spreads Awareness for National School Bus Safety Week

Related: Safety in the Danger Zone