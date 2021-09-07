Indianapolis Teen Killed in Hit-and-Run While Boarding School Bus

A junior at Columbus East High School, located about 45 minutes south of Indianapolis, was struck and killed during a hit and run crash while boarding her school bus.

Local law enforcement responded to the reported incident at 6:55 a.m. on Aug. 30. Sherriff Matt Meyers of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office stated that witnesses saw a high school student, later identified as Lily Streeval, attempting to board her school bus when an oncoming vehicle struck her and fled the scene.

Meyers added that a witness followed the motorist, and the driver of the car was taken into custody later that day.

Streeval was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, where she died from her injuries. Authorities have stated that the investigation is still ongoing.

Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation Superintendent Jim Roberts expressed his condolences in a press release on social media. “As a school corporation, we experienced a devastating loss this morning. Our hearts go out to Lily’s family, friends, classmates, and teachers who loved and supported her. She was full of life and enjoyed attending Columbus East High School. Auto Tech had emerged as her favorite class and she was thinking about a career in this area. We will miss her greatly.”

An announcement was also made at Columbus East High School to students and staff members followed by a moment of silence for Streeval. Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation added that students and staff are being provided with counseling and support.

