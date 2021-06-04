Friday, June 4, 2021
HomeWire ReportsStudents Injured After SUV Crashes into Florida School Bus
Wire Reports

Students Injured After SUV Crashes into Florida School Bus

By Ruth Newton

Students were injured after their school bus was struck by another vehicle in Lehigh Acres, located southeast of Fort Meyers, Florida, reported NBC 2.

On Wednesday a school bus was pulling out of a community center, attempting to make a left turn at around 2:30 p.m. According to police reports, an oncoming SUV was speeding in the inside lane and was going too fast to stop, ultimately hitting the bus. The collision caused the SUV to overturn in the intersection.

Ten students were on board the bus at the time of the crash and police officials reported that one to two of the children were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The 17-year-old SUV driver reportedly sustained minor injuries, while the 15-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries.

Related: WATCH: Deer Crashes Through Virginia School Bus Windshield, Lands on Student
Related: Florida School Bus Hit After Motorist Fails to Make a Traffic Stop
Related: Alabama Student Hit, Injured by Motorist While Boarding School Bus
Related: Man, Two Children Hit by Motorist Illegal Passing a Georgia School Bus

Previous articleNew Funding Announced for School Bus WiFi

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

June 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on school bus contractors, onboard Wi-Fi for students, driver shortages, and...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Are you offering more robust summer school opportunities due to the pandemic learning loss?
19 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.