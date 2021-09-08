(STN Podcast E80) Industry Buzz: Excitement for Electric School Buses & Driver Shortage Solutions

In-person conferences return with a passion as thousands gathered to discuss the intersection of transportation and technology at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo held in Southern California. Federal and industry interest continues to center on electric school buses.

Transportation Supervisor Joseph Cervone talks operations amid the pandemic at New York’s Sachem Central School – everything from avoiding driver shortages to managing contractor relations to getting ahead with technology.

Read more at stnonline.com/technology and stnonline.com/tag/bus-driver-shortage.

