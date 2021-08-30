New Orleans School Bus Driver Crashes While Trying to Stop an Onboard Fight

A school bus driver crashed into a taxi as he was trying to stop an onboard fight, sending five students to the hospital, reported Nola.com.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the school bus was located at the corner of Tchoupitoulas and Josephine streets when a fight broke out between students inside the bus. The driver was trying to stop the altercation when he lost control of the vehicle and hit the back of the taxi.

Of the 20 students on board, five were sent to the hospital. However, only two reported injuries that were not critical, the rest are unknown.

No one in the taxi was injured and the driver’s identity was not revealed.

