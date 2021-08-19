Hit-and-Run School Bus Crash in South Texas Leaves Two Kids Injured

Two children were taken to the hospital after a vehicle rear-ended an Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District school bus north of McAllen, Texas, and fled the crime scene, reported KRGV.com.

The school bus was reportedly transporting 13 children was hit by a Chevy Blazer that was speeding. Authorities have asked the public to be on the lookout for the motorist.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two children were admitted to the hospital with unknown injuries.

