Leading with Purpose: Insights from STN EXPO West’s Transportation Supervisor Seminar

RENO, Nev. — The second day at STN EXPO West saw the return of the four-and-a-half-hour seminar “So, You Want to be a Transportation Supervisor?”, presented by transportation professionals and industry veterans Alexandra Robinson, Rosalyn Vann-Jackson, Timothy Purvis and Pamela McDonald.

The seminar began Saturday with introductions from the attendees, during which they shared how many years they have worked in transportation and the variety of roles they have held within the industry. This year, the most experienced sat in the room, representing a total of 1,400 years in the industry, across 72 participants.

“It’s about passion, purpose and connection,” said Vann-Jackson, chief support services officer for Broken Arrow Public Schools in Oklahoma, as she highlighted the importance of building relationships within teams.

Attendees at the session were encouraged to build a vision and lead with relationships. One suggestion provided by Vann-Jackson was to get to know employees. “People don’t want to be pulled along; they want to follow. You have to be a leader, and you achieve this by building relationships,” said Vann-Jackson.

She emphasized that one small change can make a big difference. Instead of calling employees into the office, meet them where they are, such as in the break room. Informal settings create comfort and encourage honest conversations. Asking about their lives, and what makes them happy. What do they enjoy outside of work? These types of conversations can create a sense of trust and loyalty.

On the other hand, McDonald, a retired transportation director for Orange Unified School District in Southern California with over 34 years of experience, addressed the importance of promoting and building relationships.

McDonald emphasizes that relationship building shouldn’t stop at the bus yard but rather expand to build connections across other district departments, visiting other school sites, or introducing oneself to board members. Whether it’s recognizing the school nurses on Nurses’ Day with a proclamation or sending retirement or birthday cards, small gestures can go a long way in strengthening interdepartmental relationships.

Nashawn Craig, assistant director of transportation for Taylor Schools in Michigan, started driving a school bus five years ago when he was 19. He slowly moved up from there, becoming a dispatcher and now an assistant director. However, he said, he was very close to his school bus driver when he was younger.

“I’ve always just had a love of school buses,” he shared with STN during the session. “It’s just been a thing for me. And my bus drivers when I was younger, they cared about me more than anybody. And that kind of stuck with me. So, I wanted to be that person for other people within the industry.”

Craig, a first-time STN attendee, said he attended the session to hear more about others’ stories, what people have done in similar situations and recommendations they have.

“I’ve only been the assistant director since July 1, so I’m looking to see what other people have gone through, hear their stories, what resources that they use,” he shared. “So that way, when I eventually move up into a director position, that I have things and people to talk to and relate to and resources.”

During the seminar, Purvis, owner and principal consultant for Pupil Transportation Information, dove into the transformative role of data-driven decision making, encouraging district leaders to leverage data as a strategic asset rather than just a compliance measure.

Purvis emphasized that key performance indicators (KPIs), which are the backbone of data-driven management, are essential tools that public and private sectors alike are embracing to boost efficiency.

The seminar concluded with former executive director of transportation in New York City and in San Diego, California, and current industry consultant Alex Robinson addressing a fundamental question: What does a healthy organization feel like?

“If you hesitate when asked whether a child is safe riding a particular school bus with a specific driver, then that driver shouldn’t be behind the wheel,” said Robinson. She challenged attendees to reflect on their own feelings about their workplaces.

Ultimately, Robinson emphasized that the strength of any organization lies in its people and their shared commitment to growth and excellence. Recognizing the symptoms of dysfunction, embracing hard truths, and fostering leadership development are all part of the journey toward building a healthier workplace.

Three attendees from Sweetwater County School District #1 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, also attended the session, looking to absorb as much information as possible.

Josh Henderson has been in the district for six years, starting as a driver, transitioning to a trainer and CDL third-party tester, before becoming a route coordinator. He shared that last school year the district director resigned, and Henderson threw his name in the hat, along with another internal employee, who received the position. He said the class provided him with a lot of knowledge about what goes into being a director and what the future would hold in terms of that position.

He said he’s a people person and really connected with the stories relating to fostering department culture and engaging with staff. First-time attendee Amanda Vincent who started at Sweetwater County School District #1 as a school bus aide 19 years ago, then transitioned to a driver, then a dispatcher, and now she does over the road and in town field trips and specialize in specials transportation routes, shared that she came to the session to learn how to have that open communication between staff members.

