Gallery: Special Training Sessions Launch STN EXPO West

RENO, Nev. – STN EXPO West kicked off with a welcome reception on Thursday evening and proceeded into intensive training classes on Friday.

Dick Fischer and Pete Baxter, who together have over 100 years of service in pupil transportation and are both are expert witnesses in court for legal cases involving school bus collisions, led a class on school bus accident investigation.

The specially developed National School Bus Inspection Training Program and the official NHTSA Child Passenger Safety on School Buses National Training also took place, as well as a new 4-hour seminar on school bus routing.

AMF-Bruns also presented its Mastering Wheelchair & Occupant Securement Training Certification Class.

The education continues Saturday.