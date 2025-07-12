Saturday, July 12, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeEvent NewsGallery: Special Training Sessions Launch STN EXPO West
Event News

Gallery: Special Training Sessions Launch STN EXPO West

By Claudia Newton

RENO, Nev. – STN EXPO West kicked off with a welcome reception on Thursday evening and proceeded into intensive training classes on Friday.

Dick Fischer and Pete Baxter, who together have over 100 years of service in pupil transportation and are both are expert witnesses in court for legal cases involving school bus collisions, led a class on school bus accident investigation.

The specially developed National School Bus Inspection Training Program and the official NHTSA Child Passenger Safety on School Buses National Training also took place, as well as a new 4-hour seminar on school bus routing.

AMF-Bruns also presented its Mastering Wheelchair & Occupant Securement Training Certification Class.

Advertisement

The education continues Saturday.

Previous article
Ins, Out of Routing Software Discussed at STN EXPO Reno

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

July 2025

Meet the 2025 Innovator of the Year, Gaurav Sharda! As the chief technology officer of Beacon Mobility, Sharda is...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Does your operation regularly refer to the National School Transportation Specifications and Procedures when questions arise?
29 votes
VoteResults

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.