Teens Hailed Heroes in Kentucky School Bus Crash

Two Cooper High School students ended up heroes for jumping into action after their bus driver suffered a medical emergency, reported WCPO News.

The incident reportedly occurred Wednesday morning, when the school bus driver was transporting students.

According to the news report, Karter Dearwester, who was inside the bus at the time of the incident along with his friend Micah Jones, noticed their bus was getting too close to a mailbox.

Dearwester told local news reporters that the school bus driver was slumped over the wheel and seemed to have passed out. The teen immediately woke up Jones, who quickly got up, pushed the brakes of the bus and then removed the keys from the ignition.

According to the article, Jones checked their school bus driver’s pulse while Dearwester called first responders.

Authorities say via news reports that the school bus left the road and collided with several trees in the backyard of a home.

The boys said they recall there was a lot of screaming coming from the back of the school bus as not many students had reportedly sat in the front. The teens helped the other students, as police and other emergency crews began to arrive.

The school bus driver was rushed to the ICU and three students were reportedly hospitalized in unknown conditions. The quick actions of the two boys received praise from their principal Mike Wilson.

Wilson told local news reporters that they had no updates on the driver’s condition other than he is in stable condition and everyone at Cooper is praying for a full recovery.

