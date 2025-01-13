Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Wire Reports

Georgia School Bus Driver Named “Hidden Hero” After Saving Student’s Life

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A Gwinnett County school bus driver is being recognized as a hero after saving a student’s life, reported Atlanta News.

According to the news report, the incident occurred in August, when Jamario Felder, who has been driving for the district for the past four years, was transporting students from Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Felder never expected to encounter a situation involving a student experiencing a medical emergency. However, his training from the school division reportedly kicked in as he called 911 and began administering CPR on the young girl who was in distress. A dispatcher walked him through what to do.

Now, Felder is reportedly being honored as a “Hidden Hero” by the Rotary Club of Gwinnett. The president of the club Brad Beisbier, presented Felder with a plaque and a $500 check as a thank-you for what he did.

Beisbier said via the article that “Jamario Felder’s quick thinking and reliance on his training played a critical role in saving the young lady’s life,” he continued. “He not only provided lifesaving assistance to her but also ensured that all the other students were safely evacuated and transferred to another bus to continue their journey home.

