Colorado School Bus Driver Hailed Hero After Fire

An Aurora Public Schools bus driver has been hailed as a hero after he safely evacuated 14 students from a burning school bus on Aug. 14, reported ABC 7 News.

According to the news report, the Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) crew were dispatched to a school bus fire near East 11th Ave., around 4 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters reportedly found 14 students safely evacuated by their school bus driver. The bus was “heavily engulfed in flames.” AFR stated via the article that the driver’s quick thinking and bravery had been instrumental in ensuring everyone’s safety.

The article states that the driver, whose name was not disclosed in this writing, noticed the fire emerging through the dashboard. He proceeded to immediately pull over and helped the children get off the bus. The students were reportedly picked up by another bus and taken home.

