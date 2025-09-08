New York Association Urges Motorists to Stop for School Buses at Startup

With the new school year underway, the New York Association for Pupil Transportation (NYAPT) is drawing urgent attention to the dangerous and ongoing issue of motorists illegally passing stopped school buses. The organization is calling on all New York drivers to be extra vigilant as school buses are back on daily routes across the state.

In a statement released last week, NYAPT emphasized the critical need for motorists to obey traffic laws designed to protect student safety, especially during boarding and drop-off times. According to a statewide survey of school bus drivers conducted by NYAPT, incidents of motorists passing stopped school buses remain a serious threat to student safety.

“Providing New York’s school-age children a safe school bus ride to and from school each day is our top priority, and we urge all motorists to do their part and be extra cautious as schools reopen,” said Marc Medina, NYAPT president and transportation director for the Farmingdale School District on Long Island. “We are asking drivers to avoid distractions while driving, be aware that school buses are back on the roads, and always to stop when they see those red lights flashing on a school bus because students’ lives depend on it.”

NYAPT remindeds motorists that New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law mandate all vehicles must stop when approaching a school bus with flashing red lights, regardless of the direction of travel even on multi-lane or divided highways. Red lights on a bus indicate that a child is either boarding or exiting the vehicle.

Additionally, school buses on routes have federally mandated stop arms that extend during student loading and unloading.

A first-time offense can result in a fine ranging from $250 to $400, five points on a driver’s license, and up to 30 days in jail. Repeat offenders within a three-year span can face steeper fines, longer jail terms, and eventual license revocation.

“Riding a school bus is the safest way for a student to get to and from school each day, and we ask motorists who share the road with our school buses to do their part to keep it that way,” said NYAPT Executive Director David Christopher.

The concern over illegal passing of stopped school buses extends far beyond New York. A nationwide survey conducted by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) across 36 states and the District of Columbia revealed that approximately 31 percent of the nation’s school bus drivers reported a staggering number of motorists illegally passing stopped buses. During the one-day count, the participating states reported a total of 114,239 school bus drivers documented 67,258 vehicles passing their buses unlawfully on a single day. However, New York did not hare its numbers with NASDPTS.

In addition to safety concerns, NYAPT is highlighting another pressing issue affecting school transportation: The ongoing shortage of school bus drivers. A recent survey revealed that 60 percent of NYAPT members report needing to hire additional school bus drivers.

“While Gov. [Kathy] Hochul and the legislature have made important policy changes to assist schools with recruiting and retaining school bus drivers, many school transportation departments are still struggling to address the driver shortage problem,” Christopher added. “We ask that parents and caregivers who experience delays in school bus service or have transportation routes temporarily paused due to a lack of drivers be patient and have backup plans for transporting their children.”

Related: (STN Podcast E267) I Believe in This: Illegal Passing Drops & Michigan Pupil Transportation Leader Speaks

Related: Combatting Illegal Passing with Awareness, Technology

Related: Robinson Named Sole 2025 Inductee into NAPT Hall of Fame

Related: Updated: Fatal Motorcoach Crash During Band Trip Raises School Bus Safety Lessons