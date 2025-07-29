(STN Podcast E267) I Believe in This: Illegal Passing Drops & Michigan Pupil Transportation Leader Speaks

A deep dive into the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services’ 13th National Stop Arm Violation Count as well as updates on the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Funding program and electric bus manufacturer LION.

Hear from Katrina Morris, who is the transportation director for West Shore Educational Service District in Michigan, executive director of the Michigan Association for Pupil Transportation, and this year’s Peter J. Grandolfo Memorial Award of Excellence winner. Her Proactive Response Training for School Bus Drivers is being taught in 33 states, she’s leveraging sports partnerships for student transportation visibility, and she’s dedicated to safety training for students.

Read more about safety.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.







Message from RIDE.



Message from School-Radio.



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.