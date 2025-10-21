NSTA Past-President Blake Krapf Dies, Leaves Lasting Legacy

The student transportation industry mourns the passing of Blake A. Krapf, chairman of the Krapf Group. He was 55 years old.

Krapf, died Oct. 18 at home in Downingtown, Pennsylvania. While no cause of death was provided, the National School Transportation Association informed members Tuesday Krapf fought a two-year battle with a “rare and debilitating condition.” His obituary confirmed he had Multiple System Atrophy, a neurodegenerative disorder.

Krapf started working in his family’s bus business as his grandfather’s apprentice at age 12. He helped around the garage and scrubbed buses. From there, he became a lifelong advocate and leader within the school transportation industry.

He graduated from Downingtown High School in 1988 and from Skidmore College in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in business. After searching for new experiences after college, including work as a white-water rafting guide and a ski instructor for younger students, he returned to the family business in 1995.

He eventually became the CEO, a role he held for 25 years.

“Blake’s steady leadership guided the organization through a period of remarkable success. He expanded the company’s school bus services nationally, making it the largest family-owned bus business in the U.S.,” his obituary states.

He was an active member of both the Pennsylvania School Bus Association, for which he served as president from 2014-2016. He also served as NSTA president from 2017–2019 and continued to serve on the boards of both organizations until his death. In 2021, Blake was inducted into the NSTA Hall of Fame for his significant contributions to student transportation. He also received the NSTA Go Yellow Award, Go Green Award, and the NSTA Contractor of the Year award.

NSTA said Krapf, who attended the association’s Annual Meeting and Convention in July in Boston, Massachusetts, was deeply passionate about the industry. NSTA said he “was a tireless advocate in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C., often testifying on behalf of contractors and writing to legislators in support of policies that strengthened the school bus community.

Related: Executive Leadership Changes Announced for the Krapf Group

Related: Krapf COO Jim Folkes Announces Retirement

Related: ‘The Bus Stops Here’ for Krapf with Pennsylvania Association Award

“His leadership, integrity and willingness to mentor others earned him the respect of colleagues nationwide. Many contractors turned to Blake for his insight, guidance and friendship. He especially enjoyed attending meetings and conventions—not only to support the industry he loved, but to share in the camaraderie that defined it,” NSTA continued.

Krapf is survived by wife Stephanie Morris, parents, Dale N. Krapf (Betsy) and Patricia (Bartone) Lyman (David), children Flynn Krapf, Logan Krapf, Sage Krapf, Ella Krapf and Sadi Morris, and brothers Gary Krapf (Samantha Stark) and Brad Krapf (Dina Avvakumova).

Services are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 24, at Hopewell United Methodist Church in Downingtown, Pennsylvania. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET, followed by a service. A private celebration of life will be held for close family and friends.