Executive Leadership Changes Announced for the Krapf Group

The Krapf Group has announced that Chief Financial Officer, Mike Ahern, has been named Chief Executive Officer, providing continued organizational stability, integrity, and commitment to company values. Former CEO, Blake Krapf, has transitioned into the role of Chairman of the Board, and to further assist with the transition, Dale Krapf moved into the Chairman Emeritus role. The leadership changes became effective October 1, 2023.

“I am so proud of the work of our organization and the role we have played in our industry and in the communities in which we operate,” said Krapf, who has held the role of CEO since 2004 and before that of Chief Operating Officer from 2002 to 2004. “I have the utmost confidence that Mike and our Leadership Team will lead the Krapf Group forward,” said Krapf. “I have worked shoulder to shoulder with Mike for many years. He possesses a keen understanding of the inner workings of our operations and the importance of safe, quality service in all that we do.

“Mike is patient, hard-working, and dedicated,” said Krapf. “Over the last ten years, he has been involved in many aspects of the company that fall outside of the traditional role of a CFO, including human resources issues, technology, safety credentialing, and standardizing operations. Like our founder, George Krapf, Mike isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty, and recognizes the importance of connecting with people.

Ultimately, ours is not just a bus company, but a people business. Mike truly understands that.” Ahern served as Krapf’s CFO for the last 10 years, coming to Krapf after a robust and impressive career in finance and operations at several other companies. In a slight reorganization of Krapf’s financial department, current Controller Jared Jackson, who has been with Krapf for 12 years, will move into the role of Vice President of Finance. There are no other significant leadership changes planned at this time.

The company does not anticipate any significant changes in operations or strategic direction. “I’m extremely honored and excited to be assuming this new role,” Ahern said. “I’m very much looking forward to continuing to work with our employees, customers, and industry trade partners. This organization is so deeply committed to quality service and safety, and it’s important that we work collaboratively across the industry to support each other.” The Krapf Group began in 1942 with just two school buses. Today, the organization services riders across multiple aspects of the bus transportation industry with operations in four states