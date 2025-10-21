(STN Podcast E279) Encourage, not Discourage: NY Top Transportation Team Talks Work Culture

Headlines on “The Lost Bus” movie set during recent California wildfires, a school bus Wi-Fi solution for fiscal year 2025, a $10 million Ohio safety grant for seatbelts, and a Maryland school bus driver union sending flyers home with students to gain parental support of a strike.

Gregg Fox, transportation director for Franklin Square Union Free School District in New York and a 2025 Top Transportation Teams Award winner, discusses improving workplace culture, retaining staff amid a changing economy, leveraging technology for efficiency and meeting the challenging state electrification mandate.

Read more about operations and register for the TSD Conference.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.







Message from School Bus Safety Co .







Message from Ride .





Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.