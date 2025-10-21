Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E279) Encourage, not Discourage: NY Top Transportation Team Talks Work Culture

School Transportation Nation – Episode 279

By Claudia Newton

Headlines on “The Lost Bus” movie set during recent California wildfires, a school bus Wi-Fi solution for fiscal year 2025, a $10 million Ohio safety grant for seatbelts, and a Maryland school bus driver union sending flyers home with students to gain parental support of a strike.

Gregg Fox, transportation director for Franklin Square Union Free School District in New York and a 2025 Top Transportation Teams Award winner, discusses improving workplace culture, retaining staff amid a changing economy, leveraging technology for efficiency and meeting the challenging state electrification mandate.

Read more about operations and register for the TSD Conference.

