Ohio School Bus Grant Program Launches, $10M Available

A newly created safety fund will award Ohio school districts with grants to update their fleets with safety features, like seatbelts.

The Ohio School Bus Working Group, called by Gov. Mike DeWine following the August 2024 ejection and death of 11-year-old Aidan Clark after his school bus was struck by an oncoming truck, issued final recommendations after five months of in-person meetings.

HB3 passed the state House unanimously in June to address some of the recommendations. In addition to creating the grant fund program, it also seeks to increase fines of illegally passing motorists and to designate the month of August as School Bus Safety Awareness Month.

While the bill awaits passage in the Senate. DeWine announced that the School Bus Safety Grant Program application has launched, and applications are being accepted Oct. 15 through Nov.14. The program will provide a total of $10 million in competitive school bus safety grants.

Eligible applicants include city, local, exempted village and joint vocational school districts as well as community schools, chartered nonpublic schools, STEM schools, educational service centers, and county boards of developmental disabilities. The grants can go toward “the repair, replacement, or addition of authorized school bus safety features to school buses in active service or for safety enhancements to the purchase of a new school bus” the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce lists on its website. “The program is designed for flexibility to allow for tailored purchases that meet specific safety needs, while also considering finances.”

Rudolph Breglia, an advocate for seatbelts in Ohio, said in his testimony at a House committee hearing on HB3 in April that priority of grant funding should be given to the installation of lap/shoulder seatbelts in school buses, “since these safety tools directly protect children from injury and death in the event of a school bus incident. Children always need direct protection provided by seatbelts since traffic accidents will always occur regardless of how hard we try to prevent accidents by adding preventative measures to school buses,” he continued, adding that applications should also be advised that evidence exists that installing lap/shoulder seatbelts has reached the status of a “Standard of Care” or “best practice.”