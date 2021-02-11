Thursday, February 11, 2021
Home Safety Ohio School Bus Safety Act Raises Awareness of Illegal Passing
NewsSafety

Ohio School Bus Safety Act Raises Awareness of Illegal Passing

By Taylor Hannon
School Bus Stop Arm Extended
Stock photo.

As students return to in-person classes, school bus safety around the “Danger Zone” remains a heightened concern for school districts and parents.

Sen. Theresa Gavarone introduced the “School Bus Safety Act” on Jan. 26 to raise additional awareness of the dangers of illegally passing a stopped school bus. SB 23 would create a $300 civil penalty for drivers who are caught illegally passing a school bus and authorize the use of video cameras and still images to capture the vehicle.

The bill would also allow images and videos to be used to identify a driver illegally passing a stopped school bus or the license plate for the intent of issuing a citation.

Of the $300 fine, $250 would be issued to the school district, $25 to local law enforcement, and $25 to the newly created fund through the Ohio Treasury’s “School Bus Safety and Education Fund.” Gavarone said via a press release the fund is intended to enhance school bus safety and raise public awareness of the laws surrounding school bus safety.

Related: Ohio Bill Seeks to Install Protective Barriers for School Bus Drivers
Related: The 19-Year Journey of an Ohio School Bus Driver
Related: Kansas Bill Allows Public-Private Partnerships for School Bus Stop-Arm Camera Installation
Related: NHTSA to Conduct School Bus Illegal Passing Surveys

“No parent should have to worry about their child’s safety when getting on or off of a school bus,” said Gavarone. “Cameras have proven to be effective at combatting the issue of illegally passing school buses, but the cost of installation and maintenance is prohibitive for many school districts. That is why I am proud to introduce this bill, the first of its kind in Ohio, that would give every school district the opportunity to equip cameras to their entire fleet of school buses without a single dime of taxpayer funds.”

The legislation also designates August as School Bus Safety Awareness month.

The bill has since been referred to the committee of veterans and public safety.

Previous articleKansas Bill Allows Public-Private Partnerships for School Bus Stop-Arm Camera Installation
Next articleNavistar’s International Truck, IC Bus and Parts Business Awarded Sourcewell Contracts

RELATED ARTICLES

Safety

Kansas Bill Allows Public-Private Partnerships for School Bus Stop-Arm Camera Installation

Following the death of a 7-year-old Abilene, Kansas, girl who was struck and killed by a motorist while attempting to board her school bus...
Read more
Drivers

N.C. School District Increases School Bus Driver Minimum Wage to $15

One of President Joe Biden’s plans when taking office was to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. One school district took...
Read more
Safety

CDC Says Double Masks, Tightly Fitted Masks Further Reduce Virus Transmission

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said universal mask-wearing is slowing the spread of COVID-19, but the rate of effectiveness equates to...
Read more
Government

Buttigieg Confirmed as U.S. Transportation Secretary

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a Democrat presidential candidate last year, was sworn in as Secretary of Transportation after...
Read more
Safety

Using Technology for Routing, School Bus Stop Safety

At STN EXPO Virtual, REI representatives dove into the topic of how technology advancements and electronics have taken on a larger role in school...
Read more
Government

U.S. Senators Seek Quick Implementation of CERTS Act

A group of 29 senators petitioned incoming Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to fast-track the Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services (CERTS) Act. Sens. Susan Collins,...
Read more

Digital Editions

February 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on alternative fuels, the mechanic environment, bus garage upgrades, and more....

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Is your operation interested in installing ventilation systems on board school buses to address the SARS-CoV-2 virus?
54 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.