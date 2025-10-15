Florida District Introduces Innovative Safety Training for School Bus Drivers

For the first time, school bus drivers at Lee County School District underwent advanced scenario-based training, including simulations of real-life situations such as active shooter incidents and de-escalation techniques.

Launched ahead of the school year, the initiative was developed in collaboration with several district departments, including academics, human resources, exceptional student education (ESE), and health services, with the goal of creating more dynamic, hands-on training experiences. The move comes amid growing concerns about safety and the vulnerabilities inherent in student transportation.

The idea for a more immersive training experience originated as a desire to break away from the traditional format of lectures and PowerPoint presentations. When asked how the training was developed in collaboration with other departments, Jarriad McKinney, executive director of transportation and logistical services, told STN that it began with a conversation about annual compliance training with health services and academics.

“I told them I wanted the training to be more engaging for staff, not just the norm of sitting in an auditorium, listening to presentations,” McKinney said. “We then invited all parties to the table to collaborate. Everyone was given topics and created presentations based on their area of expertise.”

The program included real-world scenarios selected in part due to recent incidents in the district, including cases where individuals boarded buses and assaulted drivers. These events prompted a partnership with the Sheriff’s Office and ONE Training to develop hands-on sessions on de-escalation and emergency response. Members of law enforcement observed the sessions and offered on-the-spot feedback to drivers.

“The training was an eye-opener for the staff,” McKinney said. “No one wants anything bad to happen, but we live in a day and age where anything is possible. You’re better off being prepared and having an idea of how to respond.”

One standout training, “Happy Bus,” focused on the emotional climate drivers create and its impact on students. “Behaviors are just the tip of the iceberg,” McKinney said. “We have to learn to address the root cause and not feed into what just lies on the surface.”

A classroom-style structure replaced the usual auditorium setup, breaking staff into smaller groups and allowing for more active participation. Drivers followed a bell schedule, giving them time between sessions to walk in the halls, connect with peers, and reflect.

“The employees loved the training,” McKinney said. “Everyone I talked to, enjoyed the change and appreciated the opportunity to engage with district staff. It reinforced that support is out there for them.”

David Newlan, chief of safety, security and fleet operations and a former police chief, told local news reporters that the training reflects a broader strategic focus on bus safety within the district.

“Knowing one of the district’s vulnerabilities being the buses, we wanted to prepare our drivers as much as possible,” he said.

McKinney emphasized the importance of team-based planning in creating effective training. He encouraged other districts to adopt a collaborative approach., “Working together increases rapport and understanding,” he said. “It’s vital for staff to have a solid grasp of the material we provide annually. Changing things up and getting creative makes all the difference.”

He added that the small group setup helped foster more meaningful conversations. “It allows for healthier discussions and a better understanding of what is being taught,” he added.

When asked whether the training will be expanded or refreshed in the future, McKinney told STN the district plans to enhance the program further next year. “We’ll add more departments for context,” he said.

The district is also working closely with the State Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement to implement new legal protections for school buses and drivers, including measures to address unsafe driving near buses and unauthorized boardings.

Ultimately, the training is as much about emotional safety and student connection as it is about emergency protocols.

