School Violence Grant Provides Opportunity for Threat Assessment Training

School district officials have until Nov. 3 to apply for a grant designed to help implement measures to prevent school-based violence.

The funding would cover programs to “prevent violence in K–12 school settings by implementing behavioral threat assessments and/or intervention teams, technological solutions, such as anonymous reporting technology and other school safety strategies that assist in preventing school-based violence,” states an overview of the fiscal-year 2025 Student, Teachers and Officers Presenting (STOP) School Violence Program, administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

Examples of funding options include developing and operating technology solutions, developing and implementing multidisciplinary behavioral threat assessment and/or intervention teams, educating students on how to prevent school violence, and training school personnel on how to prevent it.

School Transportation Active-Threat- Response Training (S.T.A.R.T.), an organization based in Ohio that provides evidence-based training programs nationwide, is encouraging districts to apply for the STOP Grant funding, to provide training to shool bus drivers and aides.

Eligible applicants include state governments or public/state-controlled institutions of higher education (category 1) as well as local units of government (cities, counties, townships), federally recognized Native American tribal governments, non-profits (with or without 501(c)(3) status) other than institutions of higher education, independent school districts, and private institutions of higher education (Category 2).Category 2 awardees can receive up to $1 million per award.

The application process is two-part. Applicants must register in Grants.gov and follow the prompts to submit the SF-424 form by Oct. 27. The complete application is due Nov.3.