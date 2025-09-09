STN Launches Peer-to-Peer Mentorship Program at 2026 Conferences

To foster increased community among conference attendees, one of the pillars of STN EXPO, the School Transportation News team is launching a new initiative focused on peer-to-peer mentoring.

For the 2026 conferences, registered attendees have the option to connect with other student transportation professionals through a networking program hosted by STN. The program is intended to give participants exclusive opportunities to learn from each other, share insights and build lasting relationships.

When registering for STN EXPO East, STN EXPO West and the TSD Conference, attendees can select areas of interest such as fleet management, leadership/professional growth, operations and safety, specialty areas, and technology and innovation. STN will group participants based on years of experience in the industry, school district size, fleet makeup, and areas of interest selected.

As part of the Peer-to-Peer Mentorship Program, participants are expected to participate in three touch-point events: The welcome reception and peer-to-peer meet up, a mentorship roundtable during the week of the conference, and a debriefing session held either at the conference conclusion or virtually.

Space in the program is limited, and participation is not guaranteed. To learn more about the program, contact Kristine Hannon. Registration for STN EXPO East is currently open, and the conference is held March 26-31 in Charlotte-Concord, North Carolina.

