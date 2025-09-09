Tuesday, September 9, 2025
9-Year-Old Arrested for Bringing Loaded Gun onto Florida School Bus

By Merari Acevedo
Stock photo of a child pointing a gun.

An elementary-age student was arrested after allegedly bringing a loaded gun onto a school bus and showing it to other children, reported WFLA 8.

The incident reportedly occurred Monday morning, while the bus was on route to an elementary school. Fellow students alerted the school bus driver after noticing the child displaying the weapon. Police were called and responded to the scene immediately.

Investigators say the student admitted to taking the firearm from a relative’s “secured room” and bringing it on board to show other students. The gun was confirmed to be loaded. No injuries were reported.

The child was reportedly taken into custody and now faces several serious charges, including possession of a firearm on school property, armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and disruption of a school function.

“This incident shows why staying vigilant and reporting concerns quickly is critical,” Ocala police said via the article. “Our children’s safety is our top priority. We will remain committed to supporting our schools and community while we pursue justice.”

The gun was safely recovered, and authorities are continuing to investigate. Due to the child’s age, their identity has not been released.

