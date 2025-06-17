Michael Miller Honored as 2025 Outstanding Transportation Director in Ohio

Michael Miller, the transportation director for Sycamore Community City School District in Ohio, was named the 2025 Outstanding Transportation Director of the Year.

Ohio Association of School Business Officials Foundation for School Business Management released a statement that Miller had won award. It was created by the OASBO Foundation to recognize the accomplishments of Ohio’s school business officials in their exceptional service to their districts, community, and the profession.

Miller, who is also the current president of Ohio Association for Pupil Transportation (OAPT), was nominated by Brad Lovell, assistant superintendent of operations in Sycamore Community City School District. The awards also provide a $1,000 scholarship for a high school senior from the recipient’s district.

With 36 yeas of expertise and deep understanding of Ohio’s school transportation policies, Miller transformed Sycamore’s transportation operations into a model of efficiency and safety.

According to the statement, Miller oversees daily operations for over 4,000 students and manages a dedicated team of 70 staff members with precision and care. His strategic consolidation of over 600 bus stops reduced routes from 55 to 45, saving the district significant resources while maintaining high-quality service.

Miller, who has been a licensed school bus driver for 31 years and an onboard instructor for 21 years, has shared his expertise with many colleagues across the state. As a three-term president of OAPT, he has shaped the organization direction and advocacy efforts.

Previously, Miller served as a pupil transportation consultant with the Ohio School Boards Association and spent 10 years at school bus contractor Petermann Transportation as a transportation director and area operations manager. Currently, Miller is in his 11th year as the transportation director at Sycamore Community Schools. He was also honored with the 2017 William Rice Award that recognizes administrators who exhibit outstanding leadership.

