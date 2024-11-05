Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E234) Leadership Awarded: Meet 2024 Transportation Director of the Year, Craig Beaver

School Transportation Nation – Episode 234

By Claudia Newton

School bus seat belt legislation is back in Congress. STN’s November issue includes features on industry leadership, EV battery technology, and more.

“We find a way to make it happen.” Craig Beaver, administrator of transportation for Beaverton School District near Portland, Oregon, and the 2024 STN Transportation Director of the Year, discusses the paths that led him to his current storied leadership position, as well as the knowledge and technology that goes into school bus driver retention and clean bus trailblazing.

Read more about leadership.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from School Radio.

 

 

Multimedia

Special Reports

Whitepapers

