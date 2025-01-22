Transportation Director Summit to Provide Empowerment, Networking

The Transportation Director (TD) Summit is coming to North Carolina for the first time during the debut of STN EXPO East in Concord, located in the Charlotte metropolitan area.

The TD Summit begins on Friday, March 21 with a Transportation Director leadership discussion on the unique operational challenges of the student transportation industry, facilitated by STN President and Publisher Tony Corpin. This late afternoon event will also include a networking mixer with appetizers and drinks.

On Saturday, participants will be transported to Topgolf for a full day of networking with a special presentation from STN EXPO East keynote speaker, Scott Welle. He will present an exclusive training to directors on the role and responsibilities of being a leader in this industry and empowering strategies to model best practices.

While at Topgolf, participants will enjoy golfing, food and drinks while discussing their operational needs and challenges with vendor partners. Following the event, participants will be transported back to Embassy Suites for the Road to the Championship Networking Reception, a fun-filled, basketball-themed evening to network with conference attendees.

To attend this exclusive event, applicants must hold the position of transportation director or a qualified equivalent. They must be actively involved with leadership decisions at their operations, providing input on purchasing decisions, driver training and creating policies and procedures.

Applicants must be able to attend both days of the Summit. The STN EXPO East Early Bird Savings ends on Feb. 14, register by the deadline to save $100 off full conference registration. Register, browse conference agenda and explore unique experiences at stnexpo.com/east.

