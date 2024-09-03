Inside a Transportation Director’s Mind

Transportation directors deal with a lot as leaders in our industry. Depending on the size and makeup of the school districts they operate, they encounter complex operational challenges, difficult decisions, managing teams, and stress, too. It’s all about people in our industry.

“Student success, teamwork, culture, communication are all words I think about every day when I come to work,” said Jennifer Vobis, executive director of transportation at Clark County School District in Nevada. “You must be able to think on your feet and wear multiple hats as a transportation director. School transportation is an interdependent system that impacts the entire district. Decisions we make in transportation will directly affect other departments in the district.”

The Transportation Director Summit at STN EXPO in Reno last month was the site of insightful conversations and interactions. Over 170 transportation directors and vendor partner representatives discussed various topics impacting operations, including safety and security, green energy, driver performance, and talent recruitment and retention.

I led the day-one group discussion by sharing the results of a survey of 112 transportation directors and industry leaders that was required for their participation.

“What current challenges are you trying to solve with technology and services?” The top five answers: Improve driver safety and performance; driver retention; operational efficiency; better parent communications; and student behavior (bullying and assault).

Then, I asked the 24 tables of industry stakeholders to address and unpack this: “Share your biggest challenge for the next school year.”

“One of my biggest challenges is around staffing. Our operation in Philadelphia is a mixed district fleet and contracted services fleet,” shared Teresa Fleming, deputy chief operations officer at The School District of Philadelphia. “There is always a possibility that our school bus contractors might over allocate their driver capacity. This can impact the services we offer to our students. Our in-house operations have been successful to help mitigate our driver shortages with robust onboarding, retention, paid training programs and full-time employment opportunities.”

On day two of the TD Summit, executive leadership and keynote speaker Christine Cashen shared with the audience the most effective ways to communicate with their teams. As our Client Services and Digital Media Coordinator Claudia Newton reported on site, Cashen acknowledged that every person has different upbringings, experiences and styles of handling conflict. Using her formula of “Situation + Response = Outcome,” she advised focusing on the response because that’s where the power is. “Say what you mean, mean what you say, and don’t be mean when you say it,” she quipped.

She revealed there are four major types of people: Laid-back, people-pleasing “Who people;” flexible, creative “Why people;” focused, no-nonsense “What people;” and detail-oriented, conscientious “How people.” You need all types of people for a team, Cashen said.

A positive workplace culture is crucial for a good trickle-down effect so that transportation staff and school bus drivers are ready to be the first school representative many students see each day. “You want to avoid mood poisoning,” Cashen said, referring to employees with negative attitudes. “Some hard conversations need to be had.”

For effective, non-emotional communication with a team member about a recurring problem or attitude, she advised stating how you feel and why. Use “I” language, closing with an appreciation and request for the other party, and including a consequence, if necessary.

If the conversation becomes argumentative, telling the person, “You might be right,” gets them to view your side favorably or at least placates them enough to avoid a negative confrontation. Likewise, saying “I see things differently” is a more collaborative phrase than “I disagree.”

“Conflict doesn’t always have to be negative,” Cashen summed up. “It can also be a positive [and] bring everyone together, and make them feel heard.”

After each TD Summit concludes, I always get feedback from attendees. “The Transportation Director Summit always provides valuable interaction with peers regardless of the size of the district I am speaking with,” shared Vobis. “I love brainstorming at the interactive tables about our challenges. My goal is to gain knowledge, develop innovative ideas and solutions that I can implement. I always walk away with great ways to improve the Clark County transportation department.”

Our transportation directors are working hard for everyone to be successful. Let’s be sure to give them grace and a pat on the back for the inspiration they provide every day. Bravo!

Editor’s Note: As reprinted in the August 2024 issue of School Transportation News.

