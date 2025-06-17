West Virginia School Bus Driver Faces Sentence After DUI Crash

A West Virginia school bus driver convicted of DUI after the vehicle he was driving rolled over, crashed and injured more than a dozen students last year, faces a severe sentence, reported WCHS News.

According to the news report, 54-year-old Jeffrey Brannon, was sentenced on Thursday after entering a guilty plea to three counts of DUI causing bodily injury and 16 counts of child neglect, creating a risk of serious bodily injury or death.

Judge Anita Harold Ashley reportedly sentenced Brannon to 22 to 110 years in prison, with each of the sentences for each victim to be served consecutively.

The March 2024 rollover crash occurred along South Calhoun Highway, hospitalizing 19 students who were participating in after-school programming. State Police said via the article that Brannon’s blood alcohol level was recorded at .127 percent over three times the legal limit of .04 percent for commercial driver’s license holders.

One of the injured students, Kevin Wilson who was 14-years-old at the time of the crash, had his leg amputated due to severe injuries. Several students who were on board the bus at the time of the incident and family members of those injured, spoke at the sentencing hearing.

Related: West Virginia School Bus Driver Indicted For DUI

Related: Pennsylvania School Van Driver Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison for DUI

Related: Missouri School Bus Driver Arrested for DUI

Related: Minnesota School Bus Driver Arrested for Alleged DUI