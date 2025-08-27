NAPT Announces More Annual Award Winners for 2025

The National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT) announced the recipients of its Annual Awards Program, given to individuals in student transportation who had outstanding achievements in the industry.

The Distinguished Service Award will be awarded to Stephanie Walker, director of transportation for Habersham County Schools in Georgia. Walker has been serving as director at the district since 2021 and is also vice president of the Georgia Association for Pupil Transportation. She currently has her certified director of pupil transportation (CDPT) and certified in special needs transportation (CSNT) delineations from NAPT. Walker was recognized by School Transportation News as an industry “Rising Superstar” in 2019.

Denny Coughlin is also a Distinguished Service Award honoree this year. Coughlin was the fleet manager at Minneapolis Public Schools for over 30 years and currently owns the School Bus Training Company. He is a familiar face at the STN EXPO and TSD conferences, presenting educational sessions or leading hands-on training.

The Continuing Education Award sponsored by Thomas Built Buses goes to Michelle Summers, assistant director of transportation at Lamar Consolidated Independent School District in Texas as of July 2025. She previously held the same position at Friendswood Independent School District also in Texas. Summers has experience working as a special needs supervisor as well as a routing supervisor prior to her assistant director role.

Sherri Zulick was chosen to receive the IC Bus School Bus Driver Training & Safety Award. She has been with Maine School Administrative District 06 since 2017 and was nominated for an STN Rising Superstar award in 2019 by Transportation Coordinator Sarah Marean. Marean said in her nomination that Zulick has been a strong addition to the team and worked to bring the district’s driver training program up to entry level driver training (ELDT) standards and has been successful in her efforts to assist new transportation employees in obtaining their CDL.

Special Needs Route Supervisor Katherine Michael is the winner of the Special Needs Transportation Award sponsored by Q’Straint/Sure-Lok. Michael is currently at Fayette County Schools in Georgia.

Finally, the Heroism Award sponsored by Blue Bird is being given to Spartanburg District 6 bus driver Crystal Foster and bus monitor Joclyn Johnson. Foster and Johnson made news headlines earlier this year when they saved three children from a house fire while driving their route and were praised for bravery and quick thinking.

The awards will be presented at the NAPT ACTS Annual Awards Presentation on Saturday, Nov. 1 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

