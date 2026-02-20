Connecticut School Bus Driver Charged After Alleged Failure to Stop Assaults

A New Britain man was charged with 12 counts of risk of injury to a child after police say he failed to intervene while middle school students fought with and sexually assaulted other students on a school bus he was driving last October, reported CT Insider.

Dominic Jimerson, 61, was arrested Jan. 21 and was scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 4 in Manchester Superior Court. Has released on a $5,000 bond.

Jimerson was reportedly driving a Dattco-contracted school bus carrying 11- to 14-year-old Timothy Edwards Middle School students from South Windsor to Hartford, with multiple drop-offs along the route.

Police said Jimerson failed to act as multiple incidents unfolded on the bus, including fights and sexual assaults involving students. Investigators said school bus drivers are responsible for the welfare, safety and security of students and are trained as mandated reporters for the state Department of Children and Families. Drivers are also required to intervene when a child’s safety or welfare is in jeopardy.

Jimerson’s manager reportedly told police that Jimerson filed a report about the students’ behavior after the incident and informed the company he would not drive the route again. Even after being told that a bus monitor would be assigned to the route, Jimerson refused to return.

According to the report, Jimerson had multiple options to intervene prior, including stopping the bus, addressing the students directly, contacting the bus dispatcher, and contacting the district or police. South Windsor police became aware of the incident after a video showing a student attempting to sexually assault another student began circulating on Snapchat. The mother of a student who was allegedly assaulted also contacted school administrators.

Investigators obtained video footage from the bus, which was provided by the Capitol Region Education Council. Police said via the article that some students were actively involved in the assaults, while others were “uninvolved participants, but clearly intimidated or upset by the actions of others.”

At one point in the video, police reportedly heard muffled screams from a student who appeared to be held down in a seat. In another video, a student can be heard alerting the Jimerson. But police said Jimerson did not respond.

Several students involved in the incident are under investigation for crimes against one another and are considered both victims and suspects in alleged breaches of peace and sexual misconduct. The warrant identifies six suspects: One 11-year-old, one 12-year-old and four 13-year-olds. Police said they will not release information about juvenile arrests.

Lt. Mark Cleverdon of the South Windsor Police Department said no additional details regarding juveniles would be disclosed.

Jimerson did not speak with police during the investigation. Attorney Patrick Paoletti contacted police on Jimerson’s behalf and asked investigators to direct any communication through him. But police said Paoletti did not return follow-up calls.

The Judicial Branch lists Paoletti as an attorney for Dattco. Calls to Paoletti and Dattco were not returned. The case remains under investigation.

