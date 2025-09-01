Bring the A-Game to Fleet Management

One of Ethan’s bus drivers failed to make a morning stop, prompting a call from a concerned and upset mother. Instead of feeling stressed by the call, the transportation director felt noticeably calmer. That’s because he had a new team member in place and was confident the incident could likely be resolved in minutes, not hours.

In the past, a missed bus stop in Ethan’s district typically meant an hour of research, at minimum. He needed details quickly and some took considerable time to acquire due to travel, driver responsiveness and staff availability. Often, it took Ethan hours to collect the information, evaluate and report on a single incident.

Face the same challenges? Level up, like Ethan did.

Motivated by the need for easier event resolution and assistance with daily operations, he shopped for a streamlined solution to facilitate efficiency. Ultimately, he brought the A-game to his operation: ARMOR Software Suite.

When integrated with high-definition REI cameras and DVRs, the suite delivers a remote, all-in-one fleet management solution designed to boost efficiency, safety and peace of mind. How would ARMOR’s innovative tools simplify your fleet management, like they did for Ethan and his team? Let’s take a look:

Track Vehicles in Real Time

Shortly after the mother’s call, Ethan accessed the Insight tool to find the bus route and capture details. A click on the stop’s location enabled him to view and download video of the alleged missed stop. Minutes later, he had video proof: The student was absent, and his driver did stop. The process would be just as easy for your operation.

Automate Processes & Communication

The Actions tool allows you to set up automated video downloads, automated event notifications, automated diagnostic warnings/updates and other useful reports. This eliminates trips to pull hard drives, speeds up event resolutions and helps reduce costs.

Simplify Video Search

AutoPilot serves as an archive of auto-downloaded and manually requested video clips. Users may filter videos by criteria to save hours of search time. Ethan frequently shares videos with other administrators via password-protected links.

Enable Live Look-In

With ten thousand students on the district’s afternoon buses, Ethan sees all types of events. ARMOR Live allows him to view and hear these events in progress, enabling him to respond quickly. Think how much time and effort it would save your team.

Access Data & Video Remotely

With ARMOR Cloud, district administrators can securely access ARMOR from anywhere, at any time, using internet-connected devices. This allows them to request the video clips they wish to review and eliminates some tasks for Ethan and his team. Even more, the cloud service minimizes server management responsibilities and costs for hardware and IT resources. Security, scalability and software updates are administered for them.

Requires additional hardware and/or specific cellular service plans. Ask for details.

