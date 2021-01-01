Disinfecting Air in Occupied School Buses to Keep Students Safe

When this pandemic began, we focused on surface disinfection, temporarily kept our groceries in the garage, and wore disposable gloves, not masks. By now, we all know that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed that the primary way SARS-CoV-2 is spread is through the air. However, school transportation systems for the most part are still only addressing surface contamination in buses, mainly by using EPA-listed pesticides.

Indianapolis-based Lumin-Air knew there was a better way and developed their Lumin-19 product to address the airborne pathogens, allowing the safe transportation of students to and from school.

Lumin-19 is made to operate on an occupied bus. It doesn’t emit ions or gases like hydrogen peroxide into the air people breathe, and it doesn’t shine germicidal light on people either. Instead, all of Lumin-19’s germicidal effect is contained safely in a light-tight enclosure.

Contaminated air enters Lumin-19 where a high dose of UV-C inactivates bacteria and kills viruses. The clean, disinfected air is then recirculated to the occupants of the bus, but the UV-C stays inside the enclosure. UV-C, also known as Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI), has been used in this manner for decades to reduce the spread of respiratory diseases and rid the air of pathogens.

Lumin-19 uses safe and effective UV at tested doses to inactivate bacteria and viruses, including Sars-CoV-2. Download Lumin-19 “Bring Safe Back” PDF.

Disinfecting the air in a bus is especially important since there is roughly 10 times as much airflow in a bus as there is in an office setting. Lumin-19 is easily retrofitted into any sized school bus and also fits most metro buses and paratransit buses. The product is installed by certified technicians and maintenance consists of simply replacing the filter when dirty and the bulbs which come with a 17,000-hour guarantee.

“Buses are incredibly dense spaces which increases the likelihood for transmission of airborne pathogens,” said Andrew Desmarais, co-owner of Lumin-Air. “The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that students are 70 times more likely to arrive safely at school if they do so on a school bus instead of by car. The challenge is how to transport students by bus while reducing the probability for the spread of disease.”

Continuously cleans the air recirculated throughout an occupied bus

Eliminates not only the virus that causes COVID-19, but Influenza and other pathogens

Pathogens in the air, including the SARS-CoV-2 virus, are inactivated as they pass through a high-dose of UV-C added to the bus’s HVAC system.

Dan Fillenwarth, co-owner with 30 years in the HVAC industry, confirms that UV-C is very safe and highly effective. “Using ultraviolet germicidal irradiation to kill harmful pathogens is recommended by the CDC, Harvard Medical School, and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE),” added Fillenwarth.

The American Public Transportation Association says, “UV lamps can be designed to provide adequate total irradiation to continually disinfect the moving airstream.”

“Unfortunately, most people are using chemicals and just for surface disinfection. Pesticide use leads to the breakdown of materials, is likely to cause formicary corrosion in air conditioning systems, and are potentially harmful to workers and occupants,” Fillenwarth adds.

UV-C has been used safely in healthcare settings and commercial HVAC systems for decades. “With our patent-pending Lumin-19, we keep the UV inside the enclosure where recirculated air is drawn, not allowing it to shine on people. Be very suspicious of any technology that puts a disinfectant in the air that we breathe and claims to be 100% safe for people.”

For more information, contact Dan Fillenwarth at 866-586-4619, info@lumin-air.com, or www.lumin-air.com.