Friday, January 1, 2021
Home Digital Editions January 2021

January 2021

A parent checks the location of her child’s school bus. Cover by Kimber Horne.
A parent checks the location of her child’s school bus. Cover by Kimber Horne.

The first issue of 2021 contains articles on uptime, the use of video for training purposes, parents’ thoughts on tracking apps, and more.

Read the full January issue.

Features

When In Doubt, ‘Zoom’ In
Software companies are reporting that they have discovered benefits to holding conferences and webinars online, in response to in-person conferences shelved by COVID-19.

Training for The Masses
Video capabilities are never-ending, from keeping staff trained during school closures to ensuring onboard social distancing requirements.

Save Money & Time
Keeping school buses on the road is more important now than ever, as the nation continues to battle the ramifications of COVID-19. Fleet managers and companies weigh-in on factors that can contribute to increased vehicle uptime.

Special Report

Parental Peace of Mind
Learn how current bus tracking apps are meeting parent expectations by keeping things simple.

Sections

Feedback
Online
Ad Index
Marketplace

Columns

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
A Time to Recognize True Heroes

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
Virtual Game Changer

Previous articleDisinfecting Air in Occupied School Buses to Keep Students Safe
Next articleWATCH: Proven Advice for Safely Disinfecting Your School Buses

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal agencies, manufacturers, dealers, and suppliers....
Read more
Digital Editions

November 2020

This month’s issue features articles on the transportation director of the year, Todd Watkins of Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland, plus the virtual...
Read more
Digital Editions

October 2020

This month’s issue features articles on this year’s ‘Rising Stars’ as well as articles on tablets, grants, and more. Read the full October issue. Cover Story Rising...
Read more
Digital Editions

September 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school bus technology and how it plays a role amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Read the full September issue. Cover...
Read more
Digital Editions

August 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school start-up and prepping fleets for the new school year, as well as virtual training opportunities for districts....
Read more
Digital Editions

July 2020

This month’s issue features articles about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on school bell times and student health checks. Plus information on sanitizing...
Read more

Digital Editions

January 2021

The first issue of 2021 contains articles on uptime, the use of video for training purposes, parents’ thoughts on...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.