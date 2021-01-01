January 2021

The first issue of 2021 contains articles on uptime, the use of video for training purposes, parents’ thoughts on tracking apps, and more.
Features
When In Doubt, ‘Zoom’ In
Software companies are reporting that they have discovered benefits to holding conferences and webinars online, in response to in-person conferences shelved by COVID-19.
Training for The Masses
Video capabilities are never-ending, from keeping staff trained during school closures to ensuring onboard social distancing requirements.
Save Money & Time
Keeping school buses on the road is more important now than ever, as the nation continues to battle the ramifications of COVID-19. Fleet managers and companies weigh-in on factors that can contribute to increased vehicle uptime.
Special Report
Parental Peace of Mind
Learn how current bus tracking apps are meeting parent expectations by keeping things simple.
Columns
Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
A Time to Recognize True Heroes
Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
Virtual Game Changer