January 2021

The first issue of 2021 contains articles on uptime, the use of video for training purposes, parents’ thoughts on tracking apps, and more.



Read the full January issue.

Features

When In Doubt, ‘Zoom’ In

Software companies are reporting that they have discovered benefits to holding conferences and webinars online, in response to in-person conferences shelved by COVID-19.

Training for The Masses

Video capabilities are never-ending, from keeping staff trained during school closures to ensuring onboard social distancing requirements.

Save Money & Time

Keeping school buses on the road is more important now than ever, as the nation continues to battle the ramifications of COVID-19. Fleet managers and companies weigh-in on factors that can contribute to increased vehicle uptime.

Special Report

Parental Peace of Mind

Learn how current bus tracking apps are meeting parent expectations by keeping things simple.

Sections

Feedback

Online

Ad Index

Marketplace

Columns

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray

A Time to Recognize True Heroes

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin

Virtual Game Changer