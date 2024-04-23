(STN Podcast E207) Shaman the Goat: Training & Technology to Keep Students Safe On & Around Buses

Safety technology and training are forefront after a fatal Texas rollover crash and a bus striking a bicyclist. Join us at STN EXPO this summer to learn and discuss more.

“Goats are like kindergarteners!” Valerie Higley, school bus driver for First Student at East Lyme Public Schools in Connecticut, wrote a children’s book on school bus safety featuring her goat, Shaman, and shares insights on caring for students through bus driving.

Read more about safety.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Message from IC Bus.



Message from Student Transportation of America.



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.