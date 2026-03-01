How Horry County Schools Uses Onboard Cameras to Protect Students, Drivers

For Clifford Jones, Superintendent of Horry County Schools in Conway, South Carolina, student safety isn’t just a priority; it’s a responsibility that travels approximately six million miles every single year.

With one of the largest geographic school districts in South Carolina, Horry County’s fleet covers urban corridors, coastal routes and rural roads alike. Each morning and afternoon, buses carry thousands of students across the large county. Like districts nationwide, Horry County began seeing a disturbing trend: the growing challenges of resolving onboard incidents without clear evidence.

“AngelTrax cameras on our buses support the district’s student safety goals by improving supervision, discouraging misbehavior, and helping us investigate incidents, all of which advance our commitment to safe, equitable, and accountable transportation,” Jones explained.

Identifying the Need

The responsibility of protecting thousands of students prompted the district leadership to explore camera solutions. Without video evidence, protecting students from interior incidents, from student behavior concerns to accident investigations, required more efficient documentation.

“AngelTrax provides a solution that would allow us to retrieve video from the bus specific to the concern that we were trying to address,” explained Robert Grimes, transportation coordinator for the district. “This video could then be shared with the school to allow administrators to better handle the situation.”

The district also recognized the value of providing drivers with added layers of protection and accountability. Videos would provide objective clarity and documentation should any issues arise.

“Bus drivers seem to be appreciative of the fact that there is video footage that can help with the management of bus behaviors,” Grimes added.

Measurable Impact

After evaluating multiple options, the district selected AngelTrax as its mobile security and surveillance partner, equipping buses with interior cameras to help deter onboard incidents. Since then, Horry County Schools has installed cameras on approximately 450 buses currently in service, covering roughly 1,500 bus routes.

Since installing the cameras in 2017, as one of the first school districts in the country to use AngelTrax’s Vulcan™ Series cameras, the district has observed meaningful improvements in student behavior on their school buses.

The presence of cameras has increased awareness around school bus safety across the community.

“Based on my understanding, the cameras have enhanced the peace of mind for parents, students, and drivers by increasing accountability, deterring poor behavior, and providing clear evidence when incidents occur,” Jones shared. “We share school bus safety information with students, families, staff, and the community using multiple channels. These channels include sharing information during open house events, as well as through printed and digital/video materials, our website and social media platforms, ensuring that everyone is aware of the expectations, procedures and the process for reporting concerns.”

A Driver’s Perspective

For veteran bus driver Steven Lombardi, the cameras have made a noticeable difference in safety, noting that in the past, he has witnessed everything from students out of their seat, to throwing objects, fighting and other behavioral issues.

“I have never been a driver when there were no cameras on the bus,” Lombardi noted. “However, prior to having the AngelTrax cameras, we had a much less dependable camera which made capturing data more difficult.”

He said he believes the presence of the AngelTrax cameras positively influences student behavior.

“When I tell students that there are cameras on the bus generally, they are less likely to misbehave,” Lombardi added.

For Lombardi, the investment Horry County Schools made in camera technology represents more than a safety upgrade. It reinforces a culture of accountability and care.

“Knowing that there is a camera system to assist with capturing behaviors gives me a sense of relief,” he shared. “I would be hesitant to drive a bus that did not have cameras.”

As Horry County Schools continues to evaluate data and refine its transportation strategies, one goal remains constant: ensuring every student arrives safely, every mile, every day.

