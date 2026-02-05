Investigation, Documentation Crucial to School Bus Crash Investigations

What should a school transportation department expect in the wake of a serious or fatal school bus crash? In Tennessee, a painstakingly thorough post-crash investigation process begins by reviewing the bus driver’s training and the bus maintenance records, three of the state’s highway patrol troopers said.

In the immediate aftermath of a school bus crash, school staff should expect authorities to follow specific protocol, beginning with ensuring that everyone who’s injured receives the care they need. Next, they will take steps to preserve the crash scene, properly document physical evidence, take photos, and collect witness statements.

“That includes making sure that nothing’s being taken out before it’s documented and that everything that can be done at the scene is done before anyone starts moving stuff or letting people go,” said Sgt. Jena Eubanks of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. “We may put down paint where a vehicle comes to rest just so we can come out later and measure the scene if need be.”

Lt. Raymond Gaskill said the first steps when investigating a serious or fatal school bus crash include securing the bus driver’s information to determine the commercial driver’s license and training record.

“We’re going to verify that the bus has been inspected and that it was supposed to be operational,” Gaskill said. “Even if the crash is not investigated by the highway patrol, transportation directors know that our team of inspectors have to look at that bus before they put kids back on it.”

If an incident occurred while students were loading or unloading, authorities “want to make sure the eight-way lighting was on and the stop sign was out at the time of the crash so it can be documented,” Gaskill said. “Ninety percent of Tennessee buses have cameras nowadays, so we’ll make sure to get with those transportation directors and look at that video.”

Eubanks said post-crash inspections follow two paths.

“There’s what we do on the people side, and we’ll inspect the bus to see what damage, if there is any damage, occurred as a result of the crash,” she said. “The post-crash inspection is conducted by certified personnel … and it’s a very thorough investigation where we’re breaking down that vehicle mere seconds before the crash and building it back up to see, ‘Was there something wrong with the vehicle at the time that was a causing a factor in the crash?’ Those can take a week or a couple days or weeks more, depending on what we’re dealing with.”

Gaskill said the “people side” probe includes a look back at least 24 hours into the driver’s activities.

“Were they sick? Did they stay up all night? Did they get enough rest? What were they doing? You know, those types of things would all play a factor into the crashes,” he explained.

Authorities will also review on-board technology during a crash event reconstruction with the recognition that systems may not be calibrated or accurate.

“We may use the GPS, but we’d have to look at other factors. My calculations as a reconstructionist tell me their minimum speed was this. The GPS says they were going that fast. That would help your case, but we don’t just take GPS at its word,” Gaskill said.

Distraction the Most Prevalent Cause of Crashes

The most common factors in minor and serious school bus crashes involve hitting mirrors on other vehicles due to being too close to the center line and tail swing when the rear of a bus crosses the center line, according to Gaskill. But, he added, “You would be amazed at how many people rear end a school bus, and you can’t train for that.”

Eubanks said most crashes she sees are caused by “some type of distraction.”

“Whether it’s on the driver of the bus or the driver of the other vehicle because most crashes can be prevented, but I would say most of them are distractions,” Eubanks said.

Capt. Allen England said Gaskill’s and Eubanks’ observations can be covered under one umbrella: Human error.

“Whether it’s distraction or tail swing or something else, that’s human error in the operation of the vehicle. Whether it be loading or unloading children or a child getting caught in a door and dragged, it’s the people factor, human error,” he said. “Rarely do we ever see, maybe two out of 100 times, a mechanical defect that may have contributed to a crash. But that’s human error, too.”

The best crashes, though, are the ones that never happen, thanks to foresight and preparation. The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s focus on preventing crashes begins by inspecting 147 school districts’ roughly 9,800 buses.

“We inspect every school bus in the state at least once per year, some twice or more per year. We train every driver at least one time per year, maybe more. We notify transportation directors of downgrades or anything that alters that driver’s license that they need to know about or they may need to take a driver out of a school bus,” England said. “We have a very robust program, and we have committed individuals to the program to help kids safe.”

The four hours of mandated driver training address common safety issues, Gaskill said. “We look at the crashes that come in across the state throughout the year, and that’s what we train next year,” he added. “If we have a lot of tail swing incidents, we make sure to put in training about tail swing. … Student management is always a big one.”

As long as transportation departments are performing proper bus maintenance and conducting effective training, England said, his best advice for fleet managers to prevent accidents is “first and foremost, know your driver.

“The driver is typically the largest factor in the crash. So, they need to understand the driver and what’s going on with them. If the driver is going through something horrendous in his personal life, is that going to affect his ability to safely operate that bus?” he continued. “Know your driver and engage with those drivers as frequently as you can.”

Eubanks agreed. In addition to extending England’s advice to the shop foreperson and mechanics, she encouraged fleet managers to conduct video reviews of bus drivers and follow up on complaints about erratic or unsafe driving.

“Also make sure your drivers are doing what they’re supposed to do regarding pre-trips and post-trips. Pre-trip and post-trip (inspections) are required by federal mandate and by our state regulations,” Eubanks said. “Make sure that driver is taking that time in the morning and in the afternoon to walk around their bus make sure everything’s good to go on it, and notating anything that’s wrong and ensuring that that bus is getting fixed properly.”