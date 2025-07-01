Moving Forward Together Toward a Battery-Electric Future

As diesel school buses reach the end of their lifeline, many school districts are exploring battery-electric options as a cleaner, healthier, and more cost-effective alternative. While there may be initial concerns around workforce readiness, safety, and driver experience, the transition to electric school buses brings a host of benefits – and we’re here to help guide you through it.

Will I need to find new trained and skilled personnel to operate and maintain these new electric buses?

A successful shift to electric school buses does depend on a knowledgeable workforce, but that doesn’t mean starting from scratch. At RIDE, we offer a tiered training program that covers everything from basic maintenance to advanced technical diagnostics, designed to support your team every step of the way.

We understand that each school district has unique needs, which is why we customize our support to fit your specific requirements – whether through the RIDE customer service team or our network of authorized maintenance dealers. Our team is always just a phone call away, ready to guide you through the transition with personalized assistance every step of the way.

How do electric school buses improve rider safety?

Safety, especially battery safety, is our top priority. RIDE school buses are purpose-built and equipped with lithium-iron phosphate battery technology offering a reliable and secure solution for student transportation.

RIDE batteries undergo extensive testing including crushing, heat and puncture resistance, and come with a 12-year warranty. Through innovative technologies, rigorous testing, and comprehensive training programs, RIDE goes above and beyond to ensure battery safety – offering a level of assurance that sets us apart from our competitors in the market.

In addition to battery safety, RIDE electric school buses have successfully passed some of the most rigorous structural tests in the industry, including a side intrusion test and the Colorado Racking and Kentucky Pull Test, ensuring maximum structural integrity and safety.

Furthermore, RIDE buses are equipped with all key industry-standard safety components. Our engineering team works closely with suppliers to continuously enhance product safety from the rider’s perspective.

Will electric school buses affect driver performance?

Electric school buses are designed to enhance, not hinder, driver performance. Many drivers report a smoother and more responsive driving experience compared to diesel buses. With instant torque and regenerative braking, electric buses provide greater control and easier handling, particularly in stop-and-go traffic or on hilly routes.

The quiet operation of electric school buses heightens the driver’s ability to monitor the school bus and its passengers. The overall reduced noise level allows for clearer communication between the driver, students, and any adults on the bus, especially during emergencies or stops. The sustainable design also helps reduce harmful emissions, improving air quality for students – especially those with asthma or respiratory issues.

In addition, the quiet operation of electric buses helps reduce driver fatigue and allows for better focus. Without the constant rumble of a diesel engine, drivers can more easily hear and communicate with students, leading to a calmer and safer ride.

The shift to battery-electric school buses represents more than just a change in technology – it’s a commitment to cleaner air, healthier communities, and a more sustainable future for our students. While the transition may come with questions, solutions are already in place to support every step of the journey. Let’s take the next step forward, together.

Learn more at ride.co. Read Jason Yan’s Q&A from the July issue of School Transportation News and co-CEO Patrick Duan’s Q&A from the June issue.

The views expressed are those of the content sponsor and do not reflect those of School Transportation News.