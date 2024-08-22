Thursday, August 22, 2024
Kentucky Students Release Rap Video in Response to School Bus Driver Shortage

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

The Real Young Prodigys, a rap group consisting of Jefferson County School District students, dropped their latest music video in response to a policy to cut school busing in Louisville, Kentucky.

The district was covered extensively by the national media last year for a rough start to the school. Problems with new AI-enabled routing and school bus driver shortage caused school to be canceled while transportation navigated thechallenges. This year, the district responded by cutting transportation to magnet and traditional schools.

But problems remain. The students released their video to “Where My Bus At?” on Aug. 8 to spread awareness of the current bus issues their community is facing.

The rap song highlights the urgent transportation issues addressed by James Craig of the Jefferson County Board of Education. Due to the ongoing school bus driver shortage certain routes have been eliminated, a decision that sparked criticism among parents and the community.

Hip Hop N 2 Learning, a nonprofit organization that mentors and supports African American youth, helped students create the music video, in response to the school board’s decision.

