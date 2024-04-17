North Carolina School Bus Driver Charged with Sex Crimes Against Students

A former Bladen County Schools bus driver in North Carolina has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving students.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s office released a statement that it was notified on April 10 about an incident between the bus driver and a student. The Criminal Investigations Division began a thorough investigation, at which time the Sheriff’s office said it received several additional complaints from parents against the same bus driver.

The bus driver is identified as 63-year-old David Earl Denkins, who Bladen County Schools fired Monday when he was arrested. He had been suspended since the allegations came to light and the Sheriff’s office investigation began. The district added it has been working closely with law enforcement amid the incidents.

Denkins has been charged with two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. He also faces two counts each of misdemeanor sexual battery and child abuse.

He is currently being held at Bladen County Detention Center under a $2 million secured bond, double the initial amount.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

