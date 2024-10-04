Virginia School Bus Aide Arrested for Alleged Assault

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office in Virginia arrested a man on Thursday for alleged sexual assault of students in the school bus, reported ABC 7.

According to the news report, 22-year-old Miguel Velasques Velasco was taken into custody after he was accused of inappropriately touching students on a Spotsylvania County school bus. All the children were students with disabilities.

Detectives began an investigation and found evidence that indicated that Velasquez had assaulted three separate children between the ages of 4 and 5 on the school bus.

Officials arrested and charged Velasquez with eight counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child, two counts of indecent liberties of a child while in a custodial role, and one count of attempted sodomy of a child.

He was reportedly taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he remains held without bond.

The case remains under investigation.

Related: Florida School Bus Driver Arrested for Alleged Assault

Related: Alleged Sex Offender Forces Way onto Missouri School Bus

Related: Former Massachusetts School Bus Driver Facing Charges of Sexual Assault

Related: Former New York School Bus Driver Accused of Assaulting Student