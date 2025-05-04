Indiana 15-year-old Accused of Sexual Assault on Ohio School Bus

A 15-year-old boy was accused of raping a 7-year-old boy on a Jennings County school bus, reported WTHR News.

The alleged incident reportedly occurred April 16 on a school bus for students with disabilities. The Jennings County Juvenile Probation Department is overseeing the investigation.

According to the article, the incident was detected in bus security footage and Jennings County School Corporation is now reviewing other security videos from the entire school year to determine if there were other similar incidents.

The news report states that the 15-year-old, who was not identified at this writing, was taken into custody April 17 and had his initial hearing April 22, where prosecutors filed the rape charge.

The teen reportedly has another court hearing this week and is currently being held at the juvenile detention center.

Local news reports confirmed that the family of the 7-year-old is preparing to sue the school district, claiming “grossly negligent” actions resulted in permanent injury to the boy and violated his civil rights.

The family’s attorneys reportedly say that the 7-year-old was “helplessly left unmonitored by two school employees who were on the bus and charged with caring for his safety.”

The investigation is ongoing.

