Georgia School Bus Driver Faces 42 Charges Including DUI

A Pickens County school bus driver was taken into custody after crashing his bus while transporting students home, reported WSB-TV 2.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Jeffery Tucker, 59, was on Fortner Road on Friday afternoon when he drove off the road and into a ditch.

According to the article, witnesses said there were approximately 40 students on board at the time of the crash. Fortunately, none of the students were injured during the crash, said GSP troopers.

Tucker was arrested on Saturday and was being held in Pickens County Jail. He is facing 42 charges, consisting of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and 40 counts of reckless conduct.

The school district has yet to comment on Tucker’s employment after his arrest.

