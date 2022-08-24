Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsGeorgia School Bus Driver Faces 42 Charges Including DUI
Wire Reports

Georgia School Bus Driver Faces 42 Charges Including DUI

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A Pickens County school bus driver was taken into custody after crashing his bus while transporting students home, reported WSB-TV 2.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Jeffery Tucker, 59, was on Fortner Road on Friday afternoon when he drove off the road and into a ditch.

According to the article, witnesses said there were approximately 40 students on board at the time of the crash. Fortunately, none of the students were injured during the crash, said GSP troopers.

Tucker was arrested on Saturday and was being held in Pickens County Jail. He is facing 42 charges, consisting of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and 40 counts of reckless conduct.

The school district has yet to comment on Tucker’s employment after his arrest.

Related: Georgia School Bus Driver Dead, Two Students Injured Following Crash
Related: Florida School Bus Driver Faces DUI, Felony Child Neglect Charges
Related: Florida School Bus Driver Accused of Driving Drunk Appears in Court Impaired
Related: Conviction Dismissed in Georgia School Bus Crash, 6-Year-old Killed

Previous articleGSS USA Hires Bill Wakefield
Next article(STN Podcast E125) Shop Talk: Cracking Open the School Bus Mechanic Shortage

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

August 2022

Read this month's issue for in-depth look at different angles to consider when choosing the low- and zero- emissions...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district/company have school buses sitting in the shop awaiting one or two parts?
75 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.