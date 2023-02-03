Friday, February 3, 2023
Florida Mother to Press Charges After Daughter is Beaten on School Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A South Florida mother wants to press charges against a group of older students, after they beat her 9-year-old daughter inside their school bus on Wednesday afternoon, reported Local 10 News.

According to the news article, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Officials confirmed they responded to the incident around 4:10 p.m. in the area of 24400 SW 124th Ave. Where two children were assessed for injuries and later released to their parents.

The mother was reportedly sent a video of her daughter getting attacked by older students. The video shows a group of children onboard a school bus arguing and then a student is seen punching the third graders repeatedly.

Warning: The below video depicts graphic violence. View discretion advised.

The victim’s mother stated via the article that she has spoken to administrators about the bullying affecting her children but added that the principal, assistant principal and counselor have done nothing about it and advised her to withdraw her children from the Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead.

The mother added she fears someone could get seriously hurt or even killed. As she has had issues before with her son and the same group of kids on the bus.

She wants to press charges; however, her aim is not to incriminate any other children but rather make sure the school has the proper security for the kids and to make sure this does not continue to happen.

