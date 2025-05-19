Georgia Woman Outraged After Daughter Kicked Off School Bus During Rainstorm

A woman in DeKalb County, Geogia, is infuriated after her 6-year-old daughter was kicked off the school bus during a rainstorm and a mile from their home, reported Fox 5.

Alicia McClendon, the mother of the student, told local news reporters that she dropped off her daughter around 6:45 a.m. May 12 at her school bus stop. Around 15 to 20 minutes later, she received a call stating that her daughter was walking the streets in the rain, crying and screaming for help.

According to the news report, McClendon said her daughter, identified as Kaylani, was supposed to be dropped off at Flat Rock Elementary School, but the school driver kicked the child off the school bus after telling the girl to stop talking.

McClendon reportedly stated that her daughter had been left alone in the rain and was terrified. The child did not know where she was or what was going on.

Aisha Parker, a woman from the neighborhood, told local news reporters she was at her house when she heard a commotion. She thought it was kids playing around but then heard someone screaming and crying. It was Kaylani. The girl approached Parker and asked her for help, then told her what happened and how the school driver had kicked her off the bus.

Parker reportedly called McClendon immediately after and told her what happened. McClendon says she’s beyond upset and wants to press charges. The district said via the article that the driver has been placed on administrative leave until further notice and is prohibited from entering any DCSD schools, properties or fleet vehicles while the incident remains under investigation.

