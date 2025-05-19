Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeWire ReportsGeorgia Woman Outraged After Daughter Kicked Off School Bus During Rainstorm
Wire Reports

Georgia Woman Outraged After Daughter Kicked Off School Bus During Rainstorm

By Merari Acevedo
The school bus driver shortage is causing students nationwide to be late to class. Bell time changes and improved route are potential solutions.
The school bus driver shortage is causing students nationwide to be late to class. Bell time changes and improved route are potential solutions.

A woman in DeKalb County, Geogia, is infuriated after her 6-year-old daughter was kicked off the school bus during a rainstorm and a mile from their home, reported Fox 5.

Alicia McClendon, the mother of the student, told local news reporters that she dropped off her daughter around 6:45 a.m. May 12 at her school bus stop. Around 15 to 20 minutes later, she received a call stating that her daughter was walking the streets in the rain, crying and screaming for help.

According to the news report, McClendon said her daughter, identified as Kaylani, was supposed to be dropped off at Flat Rock Elementary School, but the school driver kicked the child off the school bus after telling the girl to stop talking.

McClendon reportedly stated that her daughter had been left alone in the rain and was terrified. The child did not know where she was or what was going on.

Advertisement

Aisha Parker, a woman from the neighborhood, told local news reporters she was at her house when she heard a commotion. She thought it was kids playing around but then heard someone screaming and crying. It was Kaylani. The girl approached Parker and asked her for help, then told her what happened and how the school driver had kicked her off the bus.

Parker reportedly called McClendon immediately after and told her what happened. McClendon says she’s beyond upset and wants to press charges. The district said via the article that the driver has been placed on administrative leave until further notice and is prohibited from entering any DCSD schools, properties or fleet vehicles while the incident remains under investigation.

Related: Georgia School Bus Driver, 7 Children Charged After Student Attack
Related: Iowa Parents Claim School Bus Driver Forced Son Off Miles from Home
Related: Ohio Student Left on School Bus, Parent Speaks Out
Related: Procedures Not Followed, Tennessee Student Left on School Bus

Previous article
Fire Expert to Lead School Bus Evacuation Training at STN EXPO West
Next article
Avoiding Blurred Lines of Reality

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

May 2025

This month's issue takes a deep dive into the many angles of safety and security for student transportation. Read...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Do you agree with the increasing use of non-school-bus vehicles for student transportation?
106 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2025 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.