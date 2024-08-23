Procedures Not Followed, Tennessee Student Left on School Bus

A 6-year-old Liberty Elementary School student fell asleep on his school bus and woke up to find himself alone, reported WSMV 4.

According to the news report, the Tennessee Clarksville-Montgomery County school bus was transporting the child to his school when he fell asleep and did not unload from the bus with the other students.

The bus driver reportedly drove the bus back to the parking lot after the morning drop-off and failed to thoroughly check the bus, as the district requires to be done after each route.

The child remained unattended on the bus until a maintenance worker noticed the boy was still on the bus and took him back to school. The parents were reportedly notified by the school and briefed on the incident.

According to the article the driver was placed on an alternative worksite, pending investigation by the school district’s human resources department.

